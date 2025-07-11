Evergreen celebrates opening of new senior center, fulfilling a vital need in the mountain town

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A new chapter has begun for the senior community in Evergreen with the opening of the Bristlecone Lounge at the Buchanan Recreation Center. This space aims to fill a significant gap left by the closure of the Yellow House five years ago, which had served as a vital resource for the aging population.

The closure of the Yellow House, a privately owned senior resource center, left many local seniors without a permanent gathering place, prompting fears that they might need to relocate to larger cities for essential services. The recent launch of the Bristlecone Lounge has been widely demanded by seniors eager for a place to socialize and stay healthy.

Colin Riley, Denver7

“You made a lot of friends, a lot of people. So you know that that's a very positive community,” said Bud O'Leary, a 93-year-old resident of Evergreen. “It's the socialization that really matters. Older people may not have the opportunity to have that many contacts,” he said.

According to county data, by 2040, one-quarter of Evergreen’s residents will be seniors. Yet, residents of the mountain community have struggled without a dedicated space to meet and interact. Many seniors resorted to gathering in unconventional locations, such as local coffee shops, to find social spaces. "They've been gathering in places like the Walmart to go on their walks or the Starbucks lobby," said Logan Bashford, guest experience manager at the Evergreen Parks and Recreation District. “To have a resource like this... was huge.”

The Bristlecone Lounge was developed in response to the community's needs. Bashford agreed that local government has a responsibility to support seniors. “Seniors are an incredibly important part of our communities, and they're often underserved," Bashford said.

Mary Tribby, president of Seniors4Wellness, a nonprofit focused on providing resources to seniors, outlined the organization's community-centered goals: “We provide social, physical, mental and emotional opportunities for people to gather... especially in a small town and in a mountain community like Evergreen." Tribby also made the point that many local seniors live alone and may not have extended family nearby, reinforcing the need for such a gathering space and services.

The senior center will not only serve as a social hub but also offer programming tailored to the community’s specific needs. “What we're trying to do is provide those services and support up here, so we can keep people in the community that they call home,” Tribby added.

Local residents are excited about the new opportunities for socializing and connection. “It's really nice to have people around you who understand you, because as you get older, your needs and wants change,” said Pat Young, an 83-year-old resident.

Darlene Higdon, a 91-year-old who has lived in Evergreen for 10 years, looks forward to meeting her peers by playing games. “I plan to come on game days, because I really like to play board games and card games,” she said. “I'm convinced that you get better acquainted with people, make more friends playing games.”

With ongoing support from local partners, including individual donors and nonprofits, the Bristlecone Lounge is optimistic about sustaining its programs. “We think we're pretty well situated now with our partners. But of course, we're always looking for funding and donors to help us continue and expand the programming," Tribby said.

In order to find out more information about Evergreen Parks and Recreation District and their Active Adult Programs, you can call their front desk services at 720-880-1100, or you can find more information on their website.