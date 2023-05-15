More than a dozen homes evacuated in Jeffers County after hit-and-run suspect crashes into home, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – About 15 homes were evacuated from a southwest Littleton neighborhood after a suspected hit-and-run driver crashed into a gas line Monday afternoon.

Families were evacuated on W. Coco Drive, near the intersection with S. Everette Way in Littleton, just before 5 p.m. Monday. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said initial information relayed by first responders indicated a gas line was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle that crashed into a home in the area.

The evacuation center was Falcons Bluffs Middle School.

We are currently evacuating homes in the area of 9004 W Coco Dr due to a severed gas line. Evacuation center is Falcons Bluffs Middle School. Initial info indicates a gas line was struck by a hit & run vehicle that crashed into a residence. Unknown injuries. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/nBO100Oi40 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 15, 2023

No injuries were reported from the crash or the ruptured gas line, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said during a press briefing around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, who was taken into custody following the crash, was trying to flee from another crash before he crashed into the home, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The Colorado State Patrol is now the lead agency investigating the crash.

