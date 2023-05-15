Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

More than a dozen homes evacuated in Jeffers County after hit-and-run suspect crashes into home, deputies say

15 homes evacuated after suspected hit-and-run driver crashes into gas line; suspect taken into custody, police say
Evacuations were underway for a neighborhood in southwest Littleton after a suspected hit-and-run driver crashed into a gas line Monday afternoon.
hit and run vehicle ruptures gas line in jefferson county may 15 2023.jpeg
Posted at 5:09 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 19:44:45-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – About 15 homes were evacuated from a southwest Littleton neighborhood after a suspected hit-and-run driver crashed into a gas line Monday afternoon.

Families were evacuated on W. Coco Drive, near the intersection with S. Everette Way in Littleton, just before 5 p.m. Monday. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said initial information relayed by first responders indicated a gas line was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle that crashed into a home in the area.

The evacuation center was Falcons Bluffs Middle School.

No injuries were reported from the crash or the ruptured gas line, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said during a press briefing around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, who was taken into custody following the crash, was trying to flee from another crash before he crashed into the home, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The Colorado State Patrol is now the lead agency investigating the crash.

Evacuations underway due to ruptured gas line caused by hit-and-run vehicle in Jefferson County, deputies say

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-samsungplusB.png

Local News

Watch free Denver7 news, streaming anytime on your Samsung TV Plus