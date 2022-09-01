Boulder's New Vista High School evacuated as police execute warrant nearby

New Vista High School in Boulder was under evacuation notice Thursday after Boulder police worked to execute a warrant near the school.

Around 9 a.m., the Boulder Police Department was notified by the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) that a fugitive was at an apartment in the area of 20th and Baseline. The CDOC's Fugitive Apprehension Unit asked for BPD's help in arresting the fugitive.

Authorities determined additional fugitives were in the home and deployed Boulder PD's SWAT team. They also learned the occupants were armed in previous occasions and might have access to guns, Boulder police said.

Following negotiations, two women and one man were taken into custody without incident, according to Boulder police.

Taylor Kraft, 29, had active warrants for second-degree kidnapping, robbery, third-degree assault and a DOC warrant. Chelsea Wisdom, 33, was arrested on warrants for second-degree assault on a peace officer, eluding police and multiple failures to appear in court on charges of trespassing, drugs, larceny and eluding out of Adams County, Boulder police said. The man was later released.

New Vista High School was put under an evacuation notice out of an abundance of caution, according to Boulder police.