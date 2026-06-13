Evacuations lifted for Spring Creek Fire

Evacuations were lifted for the Spring Creek Fire burning in Eagle County on Saturday after "excellent progress," according to a 9 a.m. alert.

Road closures are still in place and travel on the southern part of Eagle-Thomasville Road is restricted to residents and firefighters, per the alert.

Eagle County sheriff's office said Saturday morning that fire suppression efforts would continue. The fire, formerly called the Thomasville fire, had burned 20 acres and was 40% contained, as of an update posted by U.S. Forest Service officials with the White River National Forest on Friday night.

"The fire did not grow again today, and fire activity was minimal, although 'heavy fuels' such as larger logs continued to smolder within the interior of the fire perimeter," the Friday night update said.

Crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, Aspen Fire, and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, as well as aerial resources, have all responded to the fire.

The Vail Public Safety Communications Center first received a report about the fire at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday. During the afternoon hours, first responders were not able to begin to extinguish the fire due to wind and challenging terrain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.