Evacuations in progress, roads closed for wildfire burning northwest of Hotchkiss

Evacuations were in progress Thursday evening as a wildfire burned on Redlands Mesa northwest of Hotchkiss, according to a post from Hotchkiss Fire District.

Officials said the fire was burning at the North Road and Romrock intersection at Lawhead Gulch.

A Delta County alert told residents in the area of North Road and Rim Rock Road east to 2900 Road to evacuate, but fire officials said residents who feel they may be in danger should not to wait to be told to relocate.

Roads were closed at the intersections of 2900 Road and North Road, Moss Rock Road and North Road, and Rimrock Road and Redlands Mesa Road, per Delta County Emergency Management.

Earlier in the evening, fire officials said resources were on scene, but that the fire was "too intense to engage on the ground." A 7:39 p.m. update said the fire had "moderated greatly," allowing crews to work to establish a perimeter around the fire.

Hotchkiss Fire, Cedaredge Fire, and Crawford Fire and state and federal partners were working to provide mutual aid, including aerial resources, Delta County Emergency Management's post said.

Emergency management officials said to call the following numbers if you need assistance:



For assistance evacuating livestock, call 970-275-3391.

If you need help evacuating from your home, contact Delta County Dispatch at 970-874-2015.

"No additional assistance is needed from area ranchers at this time, but if you have a pasture or pens available, please contact 970-275-3391 to provide your information if the situation changes."

This is a developing story that may be updated.