Evacuations in place amid law enforcement standoff with armed suspect in Custer County

DENVER — Law enforcement in Custer County is in a standoff with an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a camper in Silver Cliff.

Evacuations are in place in the areas of 1st Street to South Street along with the area between French Street to Butler.

A temporary shelter has been set up at the Lutheran Church in Westcliffe, located at 312 Third Street.

The standoff began Sunday morning. Details of what led up to the incident have not been shared.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said an on-scene crisis negotiator has been in contact with the suspect, who has not been identified.

The suspect’s mother and brother are also in contact with the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement said they are working for a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story