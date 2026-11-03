Evacuation order lifted in Durango following major flooding

DURANGO, Co. (KMGH) — Evacuation orders within Durango city limits due to flooding have been lifted, officials said Monday night.

The Durango Police Department added that while the region is safe to return to, there are still concerns regarding flooding aftermath including but not limited to road closures, damaged infrastructure, and other flood-related hazards.

Officials continue to urge people to not drive through any floodwater.

Areas outside of Durango city limits may still be under evacuation orders.

Updates on your neighborhood can be monitored via LPC alerts here: https://readylaplata.org

