Voluntary evacuation orders lifted after crews contain vegetation fire in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A voluntary evacuation order was lifted after firefighters contained a small vegetation fire burning west of Estes Park on Saturday.
The fire that sparked Saturday afternoon was burning off of Cedar Ridge Circle and US 36.
Voluntary evacuation orders were immediately issued for those living nearby but were rescinded soon after.
There were no reports of structural loss or injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews closed US 36 in the area to allow firefighter equipment in.
