Erie police looking for information, video of vehicle seen in possible attempted child abduction

DENVER — Erie police are looking for more information, surveillance video, or witnesses after a possible attempted abduction last Thursday evening near the Latitude neighborhood.

The incident happened between 6:40 and 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, near the Latitude neighborhood in Vista Ridge, the police department said.

A 9-year-old girl was approached by a white Honda Civic with two people inside who were described as being in their 20s. The passenger, a man, pointed at the girl and told her to “come here,” police said.

She ran away, took photos of the back of the vehicle and went home and told her father, police said. The driver had parked near a park nearby, and the girl’s father drove to the park, followed the Civic out of the neighborhood southbound on Mountain View, and called police.

Officers looked for the car in the area but were not able to find it, and they are still trying to identify the people inside the car.

Police are asking people who live on Windemere Lane, Fairway Pointe Drive, and Dundee Place to see if they have footage of the white Honda Civic, which has a missing bumper, which was driving in the area at the time of the incident. If people do, they are asked to call 303-441-4444.