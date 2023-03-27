Watch Now
Eric Clapton announces 2023 tour dates, including stop in Denver

Eric Clapton
Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 27, 2023
DENVER — Eric Clapton announced a limited series of concert dates across North America on Monday morning, including a stop in Denver in September.

Clapton, a British rockstar and guitar legend who is now 77 years old, will perform with Jimmie Vaughan at Ball Arena in Denver on Sept. 16.

Some of his most popular songs include "Layla," "Tears in Heaven," "Wonderful Tonight," "After Midnight" and "Pretending." Rolling Stone named Clapton the second-greatest guitar player of all time in an issue from 2012. He has been in the music industry for about 60 years. He's also the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

His band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

Ticket presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Public sales start March 31 at 10 a.m. Visit www.EricClapton.com/tour for tour information.

The shows include:

  • Sept. 8: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
  • Sept. 10: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
  • Sept. 12: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
  • Sept. 14: Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center
  • Sept. 16: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Clapton said these shows are his only 2023 dates in North America.

