Englewood to ban sitting and lying across sidewalks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — The city of Englewood has adopted a new ordinance that will ban sitting or lying across sidewalks, following “multiple complaints” of blocked access to businesses and more difficulty for those with disabilities.

The ordinance, passed by city council earlier this month, will classify a person sitting or lying across a sidewalk as a form of obstruction that would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. It will also prevent people from placing their belongings, including tents or carts, in a way that blocks a sidewalk, street or stairway.

The language is similar to “camping bans” passed by other cities, but Englewood city officials said this ordinance is not intended to be a camping ban.

“Where those experiencing homelessness can and should sleep is a very important issue, but it is outside the scope of this ordinance,” said city leaders in a release on the ordinance. “This ordinance does not prohibit or regulate sleeping on: sidewalk furniture such as benches, given those were placed there to ensure ADA compliance; other public property that is not streets/sidewalks/rights of way; or private property, with the permission of the landowner.”

We’re still waiting to learn what the penalties will be for violating the ordinance, but the Englewood city code allows for fines up to $2,650 and up to 360 days in jail. However, city officials tell Denver7 the priority will be on education and assistance.

“Our intent is education prior to enforcement,” said the Englewood Police Department in a statement through the city. “We would rather warn and educate than issue a summons.”

The ordinance will take effect November 5, 2022, after which time people can report violations by calling the Englewood Police Department’s non-emergency number at (303) 761-7410.