Englewood police pursuit ends in shooting, crash in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — Englewood police said a pursuit of a suspect ended in a crash and a shooting in Littleton Monday.

It’s not known if anyone was injured or if police, the suspect, or both fired shots. Police said there is no threat to the public.

The crash occurred at the intersection of S. Santa Fe Drive and W. Mineral Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

Video from AirTracker7 shows a damaged gray sedan with what appears to be bullet holes in the windshield of the vehicle that is stopped on eastbound Mineral Avenue.

Helicopter footage also shows two other vehicles that may have been involved in the crash.

No other details about the incident were provided.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.