Englewood police investigate shooting involving officer

Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 18, 2023
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Englewood are investigating a shooting involving an officer Saturday. Police said the officer is OK.

It happened in the area of South Broadway and East Oxford Avenue. Police have shut down the area.

The Englewood Police Department reported the shooting in a tweet sent at 1:26 p.m.

There is no word on additional injuries at this time. Details surrounding the investigation have yet to be released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

