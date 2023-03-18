Englewood police investigate shooting involving officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Englewood are investigating a shooting involving an officer Saturday. Police said the officer is OK.

It happened in the area of South Broadway and East Oxford Avenue. Police have shut down the area.

The Englewood Police Department reported the shooting in a tweet sent at 1:26 p.m.

Englewood Police are investigating an Officer Involved Shooting in the area of Oxford and Broadway. Oxford is currently closed between Broadway and Lincoln. We will provide more details as they become available. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) March 18, 2023

There is no word on additional injuries at this time. Details surrounding the investigation have yet to be released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.