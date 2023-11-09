Englewood police identify at-large suspect in September homicide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After two months of investigations, Englewood police have identified a murder suspect after a woman's body was found in an alley in September.

The Englewood Police Department said Suany Melgar Almendarez's body was found on Sept. 11 near S. Vallejo Street and W. Adriatic Place after officers responded to a call for a welfare check. Police determined that the 41-year-old had been shot and killed and then placed in the alley sometime the night prior. Officers suspected a blue Chevrolet Silverado with Colorado license plate AWJ-C92 was involved, and issued a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin on Oct. 10.

Police located the car two days later. They obtained more evidence from the vehicle and used that to identify the suspect as Jose Bustamante, 41.

Englewood Police Department

He has not yet been located, police said. A $5 million cash-only warrant has been issued for his arrest. He faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his apprehension. Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Bustamante is considered armed and dangerous, police said, and the public should not try to contact him.

No other information was available Thursday morning.

