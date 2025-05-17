Englewood launches revitalization effort to reimagine South Broadway

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Englewood is setting its sights on the future of South Broadway with a sweeping revitalization project designed to turn the often-overlooked corridor into a more walkable, welcoming and economically vibrant destination.

Stretching slightly over two miles between Hampden and Belleview avenues, this section of South Broadway is home to a growing arts scene and a diverse mix of small businesses. City officials say it’s time for a refresh.

“Revitalization really is all about making sure this is a corridor where people want to live, work, play, and spend time,” said Deputy City Manager Tim Dodd.

The South Broadway Revitalization Project includes nine key strategies focused on public art, safety, economic development, wayfinding, amenities and more. City leaders are also asking the public to help with South Broadways revitalization.

“We want to retain and revitalize the corridor. We have a lot of great businesses down there and we want to make sure they stay,” Dodd said.

Whitney Bradford, owner of Western Sky Bar & Taproom, has operated her craft beer bar on South Broadway for more than three years. Her business offers more than 40 taps and hosts nightly events ranging from trivia to live music.

“We’re a community space,” Bradford said. “We have a book club, karaoke, trivia nights — just something fun for this area to do throughout the week.”

But despite her efforts to bring life to the block, she says the corridor hasn’t always received much attention from the city.

“This stretch of Broadway is really built to go through, not stop. In that time, we’ve felt pretty neglected,” she said. “Hopefully the Complete Streets project will help slow people down, so they see what’s around them.”

She’s already signed up to participate in several strategy committees and plans to give public comment at an upcoming city council meeting.

Just a week into opening Low Side Tattoo Company, owner Bradly Anderson said he’s already seeing the potential of the corridor, and the opportunity that revitalization could bring.

“It’s been the most stressful and most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” Anderson said about launching his business. “People really seem to love the area and what’s going on down here.”

Anderson compares the industrial stretch south of Hampden to the already-vibrant district just north, saying the improvements can’t come soon enough.

“I personally think it's great, just north of Hampden, very lively, very refreshed, super walkable, a lot of cool businesses up there. And it's nice to see that the plan — for it to come further down Broadway towards our part of the neighborhood,” said Anderson.

He’s also joined a few of the city’s strategy groups, hoping to shape what the corridor looks like moving forward. When it comes to naming the corridor, Anderson has his own tongue-in-cheek suggestion.

“I’d call it the Low Side of Broadway,” he said with a laugh.

City officials say they’re at the beginning stages of the process and want residents and businesses alike to weigh in through surveys, meetings, and committee involvement.

“People want to make sure their voices are heard,” said Dodd. “They want to keep the character and history of Englewood while attracting new energy and opportunity.”

For more information on how to get involved, go to South Broadway Revitalization Project’s website.