Englewood authorities searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Posted at 4:36 PM, May 07, 2024
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 14-year-old has been missing from Englewood since Friday after school and police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for her.

Authorities believe Eliana Garcia is still in the Englewood area, according to a Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued Tuesday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic and Indigenous 14-year-old girl, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has a medium build, CBI said. She has brown eyes and her brown hair is dyed red. She has an affiliation with the Sioux Tribe.

She might have a black jacket or hoodie, the alert reads.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Englewood Police Department at 303-762-2438 or 911.

