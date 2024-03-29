Engine issue forces United Flight to divert to Denver Thursday evening

DENVER — A San Francisco flight headed to Paris was diverted to Denver Thursday evening after the crew reported an issue with one of the plane’s engines.

The Boeing 777-200 aircraft landed safely at Denver International Airport and customers deplaned normally. The flight was canceled upon landing in Denver, according to United spokesperson Russell Carlton.

United was working with the 273 passengers on board to provide them with other flight options to their destination Friday, Carlton said.

While the flight did not declare an emergency landing, emergency services were standing by for the plane’s arrival as a precaution but were not needed, he said.

Boeing on hot water following series of issues with its planes

Earlier this week, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced he would step down from the embattled plane maker at the end of the year after a series of mishaps at the manufacturer. Other CEO executives will either exit or be replaced, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has put the company under intense scrutiny and recently ordered an audit of assembly lines at a Boeing factory near Seattle, where the company builds planes like the Alaska Airlines 737 Max that suffered a door-panel blowout on Jan. 5.

The FAA gave Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan to fix quality problems and meet safety standards for building new planes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

