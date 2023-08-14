Endangered, missing woman last known to be at Grand County trailhead

GRAND COUNTY, Colo — Authorities are searching for an endangered and missing woman from Florida who was last known to be at a trailhead in Grand County.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said during the week of July 30, its deputies and a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer noticed a rental car parked at the trailhead for the Deadhorse Creek trail off County Road 73, southwest of Fraser.

The officials said the car — a white 2022 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plates — appeared to have been parked there and not used for an extended amount of time. They found that it was scheduled to be returned to the rental car company on Aug. 10, according to the sheriff's office.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

After Aug. 10, authorities said the car was still at the trailhead. They worked with the company and learned the vehicle was related to a missing persons case out of Florida.

Using information from the company and the woman's family, the sheriff's office said it determined that Svetlana Ustimenko, a woman in her mid-50s, was missing from Florida and was considered endangered.

On the evening of Aug. 11, authorities searched around the car and trailhead. The searches into Aug. 12 and 13, which included help from Grand County Search and Rescue, drones, Front Range Rescue Dogs, Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States (SARDUS), and Colorado Search and Rescue, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Sunday evening, Ustimenko had not been located.

Anybody who recently used the Deadhorse Loop or trailhead and may have seen Ustimenko is asked to call the non-emergency phone number for Grand County dispatch at 970-725-3311 or email so_info@co.grand.co.us.

