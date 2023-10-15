Endangered, missing man last seen in Sheridan

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert Sunday for a 54-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Gerard Gurule was last seen Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sheridan. Police said he was going for a walk in the 3700 block of S. Green Court, but never returned home.

Gurule is a 5’10” tall, 170-pound Hispanic male. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and black shoes.

If seen or contacted, please call 911 or Sheridan PD at 303-799-3845.