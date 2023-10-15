Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Endangered, missing man last seen in Sheridan

missing man.png
Sheridan PD
missing man.png
Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 14:37:43-04

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert Sunday for a 54-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Gerard Gurule was last seen Saturday at 11 a.m. in Sheridan. Police said he was going for a walk in the 3700 block of S. Green Court, but never returned home.

Gurule is a 5’10” tall, 170-pound Hispanic male. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and black shoes.

If seen or contacted, please call 911 or Sheridan PD at 303-799-3845.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives