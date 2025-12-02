Endangered missing alert issued for 25-year-old man last seen in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 25-year-old Colorado man with mental health conditions that require medication that he does not have.

Christian Garcia, 25, was last seen in the area of W. Girard Avenue and Federal Boulevard in unincorporated Arapahoe County on Sunday at approximately 8 a.m.

Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said he has mental health conditions “which may render him unable to care for himself. They added he needs medication which he does not currently have.

Denver7

He has brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 795-4711.