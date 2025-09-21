Research ranks Denver among top in the country for local economic growth near Empower Field

DENVER — Broncos Country is bringing energy not only into Empower Field, but also to the small businesses surrounding the area. GoDaddy's Small Business Research Lab ranked Denver as one of the top cities in the country where stadium-adjacent communities are thriving.

"Denver is not necessarily in the top five largest cities, but it is number five when it comes to entrepreneurship and how many small businesses there are. So that's pretty exciting because it shows entrepreneurship is alive and strong and thriving in the area," Alexandra Rosen, global head for the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, said.

The top five cities in the GoDaddy Entrepreneurial Power Rankings in order were Miami, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Glendale, and then Denver. Rosen said entrepreneurship is thriving in the Mile High City, with there being excitement before, during, and after the game.

"There's so many opportunities to continue to fuel that excitement by providing different services, whether food-related, entertainment, product, whatever it may be. It is super exciting to take advantage of the foot traffic that comes and again that ecosystem and interplay of everything of how it all works together," Rosen said.

Denver7 spoke with Sexy Pizza and Jefferson Park Pub about the spike in business on game days and the support from the neighborhood to support small businesses.

"On a week-to-week basis, most of our revenue, I would say it comes from people that live within the neighborhood, but definitely on game days, we see a huge uptick in the people coming into the neighborhood, obviously downed in Broncos gear," Kevin Lee, general manager of Sexy Pizza in Jefferson Park, said.

Across the street at Jefferson Park Pub, owner Sara Bechen shared a similar sentiment, explaining the energy is in the air when the Broncos play at home and is felt at the bar.

"We have a huge steady flow of people before the game gets wild. Everybody goes, walks to the game, and then we fill up with our amazing regulars from the neighborhood," said Bechen. "Then, after it's just mobs of people walking up. It's fun, the energy is good, it's exciting."

Not only do these businesses see a boost during game days at Empower Field, but also when talented musicians take the stage. Lee said when Taylor Swift performed at Empower Field, it was 'the two busiest days that we've had on record' and saw a similar spike when Metallica played this summer.

Earlier this month, the Broncos announced plans for a privately funded retractable-roof stadium at Burnham Yard, with a targeted completion by the 2031 season. Lee explained the impact this will have on the pizza spot.

"I think it'll be pretty significant, especially in the fall season. We'll still get the to go orders and delivery orders from our fans, but, not seeing that foot traffic will definitely hurt us," Lee said.

Looking to the future, both Lee and Bechen are hopeful for what will take over Empower Field and how that could continue the success of these small businesses.

"Honestly, with us being a delivery-focused business, more housing definitely wouldn't hurt us, but there's obviously that transition phase from them demolishing the stadium and then eventually building back up, and that could be a span of however many years. So not really sure at this point, just kind of playing it by year," Lee said.

For now, these local spots are embracing the now and continuing to serve their Broncos Country with pride.

"It was definitely nerves and thoughts of what's going to happen after the next five years, but we're excited to see what's going to happen, what the city develops there. We're really excited to try to embrace the next five years and I know they just announced Ed Sheeran coming July 4th and so just embrace all the concerts and activities that are coming up," Bechen said.