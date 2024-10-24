Empower Ability Today opens Aurora facility for Coloradans with developmental delays

AURORA, Colo. – On Thursday, Aurora-based agency Empowering Ability Today, which helps Coloradans with developmental delays who need supported living services, opened a new facility.

“Today is our grand opening for our indoor day program, our specialized habilitation, and we are excited to get it up and going. It's been a long time coming," said Brian Wilson, Empowering Ability TodayDirector. "We first originally started with SCC, supported community connections, and it's been about two years that we've been, you know, out in the community, doing the program, and now we've got an opportunity to do it in house as well,”

Wilson said services include teaching clients how to complete important, everyday tasks.

“So, we'll set up the whole bad cafeteria as a mock movie theater and work on skills. As far as finding your seats, money management, we'll set up a concession stand and have them go through things like that,” Wilson said.

Wilson said while clients learn important skills inside of the day program, they can use those skills out the community and feel more comfortable living independently.