Employees, volunteers to take part in metro Denver's annual point-in-time count starting Monday night

DENVER — The Metro Denver Homeless Initiative is conducting its annual point-in-time count, starting Monday night.

Employees and volunteers will attempt to count every single person experiencing homelessness. That includes those in shelter spaces and those who are unsheltered.

"Either through a survey, or through observation, everyone who is staying in a car, a tent or encampment , and other places that are not meant for human habitation (are counted)," said Rebecca Mayer, the interim executive director of the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative.

The count is required to take place in January by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for funding purposes.

The count encompasses the seven-county metro region, which is about 4,500 square miles.

Organizers said they realize this process delivers an undercount, but they use the method to help supplement data while raising public awareness and promoting collaboration across the metro.

"The point-in-time is just a snapshot. It is really just one single night of the year that we're trying to do a comprehensive count of who's experiencing homelessness. We know that this is an undercount, and we use the point in time to supplement other data," Mayer said.

The count begins Monday night and will continue through the day Tuesday.

