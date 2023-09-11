Watch Now
Empire deputy chief of police arrested in connection with domestic violence incident

Posted at 7:06 AM, Sep 11, 2023
EMPIRE, Colo. — The deputy chief of the Empire Police Department has been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office contacted the police department late last week to report that the Empire Police Deputy Chief Keith Sandford had been arrested in connection with a domestic violence-related investigation.

Sandford was terminated for violating department policies, according to Empire Police Chief Andrew Lorenz.

"The Empire Police Department values high morals and expects the highest level of its employees, both on and off duty," Lorenz said.

No other details were immediately available. Denver7 is working to learn more.

Anybody who feels like they are a victim of domestic violence, or a loved one is a victim, can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

