Elizabeth man arrested for sexual assault and exploitation of a child, Douglas County deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An Elizabeth man is in custody on suspicion of sexual assault and exploitation of a child, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Franklin Levi Camp II, 32, was taken into custody on Sept. 27 after detectives with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at his home.

He was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on two counts of sexual assault – 10-year age difference, 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of a controlled substance.

“Our Special Victims Unit and IMPACT Team worked quickly to investigate this case and bring the suspect to justice. Protecting the most vulnerable in our community is our highest priority, and we will continue to pursue those who harm others, especially our children,” said Sheriff Darren Weekly.

No details about the evidence that lead to his arrest were immediately available.