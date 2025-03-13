Eligible Jeffco Public Schools STEM students gain 'guaranteed admission' to attend CO School of Mines

GOLDEN, Colo. — Jeffco Public Schools students who keep a high GPA and graduate with a STEM-endorsed diploma are guaranteed admission to any Bachelor of Science degree programs at the Colorado School of Mines starting in 2026.

The School of Mines and Jeffco Public Schools made the announcement on Thursday afternoon in a joint press release. They said the first group of Jeffco students who are guaranteed this admission to Mines will be the high school graduating class of 2026, meaning students who are currently in their junior year.

Mines and the school district said they hope this incentivizes Jeffco students to work toward a STEM-endorsed diploma, gain the direct pathway toward the Colorado School of Mines and continue their studies in state.

Eligible students must maintain a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.8 or higher, complete advanced math and science coursework and graduate with a STEM-endorsed diploma from any high school in the school district, the press release reads. To earn a STEM-endorsed diploma, students are required to take four years of college prep or advanced math and three years of lab science, plus they must complete a Senior STEM Capstone Project, which consists of a year-long course where juniors and seniors examine real challenges and then design and present a solution.

They can then gain the guaranteed admission into any four-year Bachelor of Science degree program at the Colorado School of Mines. Students must apply by the Nov. 1 priority deadline.

A recent survey of senior and junior STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — students in Jeffco schools found that more than 50% of them said they "would be more motivated to complete the STEM-endorsed diploma if it resulted in guaranteed admission to Mines," according to the release.

Luke Pisano, a Green Mountain High School graduate who is now studying computer science at Mines, said his STEM Capstone helped him prepare for the work he is pursuing at college.

“Coming from Jeffco, I felt very prepared for Mines because it gave me a strong understanding of how to apply skills not only in the classroom," he said.

Staff at the school district are already hearing from students who are eager to take advantage of the opportunity.

Jeffco Superintendent Tracy Dorland said the district is currently focused on reimagining the high school experience for students, and this pathway to guaranteed admission will create "incredible opportunities" for the students.

"The opportunity for our students who are passionate about STEM to build on the current skills and experiences they develop in high school and directly transition to a prestigious institution like Mines is both inspiring and a meaningful investment in their education," Dorland added.

Paul C. Johnson, president of Colorado School of Mines, said the partnership between the school and the district rewards the high schoolers for their hard work before graduation.

“By providing a guaranteed admissions pathway, we are ensuring that Jeffco students who demonstrate excellence in STEM have the opportunity to pursue a world-class education and earn a highly-valued degree while staying close to home," he said.