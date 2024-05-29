Watch Now
Electric vehicle fire closes Parker Road in Douglas County

Posted at 1:00 PM, May 29, 2024
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An electric vehicle caught fire on Parker Road, forcing the closure of both directions of the highway between N. Pinery Parkway and S. Pinery Parkway in Douglas County Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes, sparking a small grass fire in the median, which was quickly put out, according to Brian Willie with South Metro Fire.

No injuries were reported. It’s unknown what caused the fire.

There is no estimated time on when the highway will reopen.

