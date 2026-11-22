Eldora Mountain Resort will open Tuesday for the 2026-27 winter season.

The resort says opening day will feature 1,000 vertical feet of intermediate terrain on two trails, Hornblower and International. A small Woodward terrain park will also be available near the base area.

Beginner terrain will not be available when the resort opens, but officials say they are working to make it accessible as soon as conditions allow.

“Opening Day is always special because it means welcoming our community back to their backyard mountain,” said Andrew Gast, Eldora's president and general manager.

The Alpenglow chairlift will be the only lift operating initially. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Skiers and snowboarders with active Eldora or Ikon passes can generally head straight to the lift, provided their passes are ready to use.

Visitors purchasing single-day lift tickets are encouraged to buy them online in advance at store.eldora.com. Tickets can be picked up at automated kiosks outside Indian Peaks Lodge using the confirmation email.