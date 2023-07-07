El Paso County woman accused of attempted murder, domestic assault after stabbing

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was arrested on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend at a home in the Stratmoor Valley area.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, a person called 911 to report a stabbing at a home along the 600 block of Catalina Drive, which is in the Stratmoor Valley area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a man with multiple stab wounds at the home. He was transported to a local hospital.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 7, 11am

When they began their investigation, they determined that the victim's girlfriend, Alexa Henry-Strasburg, 25, was the sole suspect.

She was arrested and booked into the county jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder with a domestic violence enhancer, plus additional domestic violence-related charges for second-degree assault and harassment. She is also facing charges of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Anybody who needs help escaping a domestic violence relationship should call 911, TESSA at 719-633-3819 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or TTY to 800-787-3224.