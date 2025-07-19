El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect shot, killed after grabbing deputy's taser amid struggle

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A male suspect who managed to take an officer’s taser and use it was shot and killed by deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Friday night, according to a news release from the agency.

The man, who deputies were attempting to detain, grabbed the officer’s taser during a struggle after deputies responded to a home in the 6500 block of Tranters Creek Way around 11:32 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

During the struggle, the sheriff’s office said the suspect was shot at least two times by two other deputies and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.

During the incident, two deputies were injured and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies were responding to a call from neighbors reporting a disturbance possibly involving a gun.

When they arrived at the home, deputies discovered a firearm in the suspect’s driveway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with EPSO policy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this incident.