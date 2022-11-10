Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 09, 2022
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old.

Charles was last seen Wednesday around 7:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Widefield Drive. He was reported missing at 8 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket, black Star Wars shirt, red pants and black shoes.

Charles takes medication and has some developmental delays, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Anyone with information on Charles' whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.

