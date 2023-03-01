El Paso County Sheriff's Office locates missing 11-year-old with autism

UPDATE: The missing 11-year-old has been found, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

SECURITY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old with autism.

The girl was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of Yamhill Drive in Security.

The sheriff's office says a note was left "indicating she ran away." Her phone and belongings were also left behind.

She has autism and needs medications, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-390-5555.