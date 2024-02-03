El Paso County deputy sheriff arrested on domestic violence-related charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An El Paso County deputy sheriff was arrested Friday following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Deputy Sheriff Marie Lahoff, 33, was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department for assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, menacing and false imprisonment. The charges are all related to domestic violence, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Lahoff joined the sheriff's office on October 11, 2021, and is assigned to the Detention Security Division. She has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.