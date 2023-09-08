El Paso County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Genevieve Reyes, 14, walked away from her home on Hathaway Drive in the Cimarron Hills area. The sheriff's office did not say when the teen was last seen.

AT RISK RUNAWAY/MISSING CHILD: Attention Cimarron Hills area, 14 year old Genevieve Reyes walked away from her home on Hathaway Drive. Last seen wearing a brown shirt, black and pink pajama pants. If you know where she is or see her, please call law enforcement!!! pic.twitter.com/ednoVkobnA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 8, 2023

Reyes was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black and pink pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.