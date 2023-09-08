Watch Now
El Paso County deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:11 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 00:11:12-04

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Genevieve Reyes, 14, walked away from her home on Hathaway Drive in the Cimarron Hills area. The sheriff's office did not say when the teen was last seen.

Reyes was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black and pink pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.

