El Paso County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old

Posted at 11:13 PM, Sep 07, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Sophia Shill, 13, walked away from her home on Roan Drive in the Cimarron Hills area around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Shill was last seen wearing an Ed Hardy cropped shirt and teal pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.

