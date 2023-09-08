El Paso County deputies searching for missing 13-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Sophia Shill, 13, walked away from her home on Roan Drive in the Cimarron Hills area around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

AT RISK RUNAWAY/MISSING CHILD in the Cimarron Hills area: 13 year old Sophia Shill walked away from her home on Roan Dr at about 6:30 pm. Last seen wearing "ED Hardy crop top" and teal pajama pants. If you know where she is or see her, please call law enforcement!!! pic.twitter.com/IX4tpUMivr — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 8, 2023

Shill was last seen wearing an Ed Hardy cropped shirt and teal pajama pants.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.