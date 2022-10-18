Eighty-year-old man missing from Denver since Monday morning

DENVER — Authorities in Denver are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing on Monday morning.

John Young was last seen Monday at 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of S. Oneida Street and E. Hampden Avenue, according to a bulletin from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. He may be in a red 2015 Chevrolet with license plate number QMA-580. His gas tank was only 1/4 full, CBI said.

CBI said he may have a cognitive impairment.

Young is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 247 pounds. He has brown and gray hair.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.