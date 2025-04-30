Efforts to preserve the history of Denver's Little Saigon continue with collection of families' oral histories

DENVER — Driving down Federal in Denver, it's hard to miss Little Saigon. The area is a collection of Asian American-owned restaurants, salons, jewelers, grocery stores and other small businesses — many of which have been there for decades, created by families who came to the United States with next to nothing.

"Around the 1980s after a lot of conflicts in Southeast Asia, including the Vietnam War, (it) pushed a lot of people to come to the U.S. as refugees," said Joie Ha of Colorado Asian Pacific United (CAPU). "This became a hub for our community to basically be in a place where it was like a home away from home."

CAPU has teamed up with History Colorado to collect the oral history of the families who immigrated here and created a community.



One of the more than 30 stories they've collected through interviews comes from Van Yip, the owner of Millenium Trenz mobile phone store in Little Saigon. He's created his own business that's been there for the last 25 years. His father brought his family to Denver in the 1970s from Vietnam.

"It was a challenge. You go to a different country without knowing anybody. Language is another issue that you need to deal with every day," Yip said.

The Little Saigon Memory Project is working to capture and share those stories that celebrate Denver's diversity.

"The Asian culture is usually very private. A lot of times they just keep things inside. I think it's important for people to actually have their voice heard, to preserve for the future generation," said Yip.

A Listening Party is being held on April 30 from 6-8pm at the Blossom House at Lifespan Local at 3300 W Nevada Place in Denver.

