Efforts to build an “airport city” called Colorado Aerotropolis are now official

After years of discussions and planning, a metro-area partnership has declared efforts to build out an aerotropolis — an airport city — around Denver International Airport officially off the ground.

The group of elected officials and staffers from cities, Adams County, Denver and the airport are elevating their plans to turn undeveloped areas around DIA into a hub for commerce, a magnet for innovative enterprises and an even more powerful economic engine for metro Denver and Colorado.

A website for Colorado Aerotropolis pitches the region to “makers and manufacturers, builders and developers.” At the heart of the appeal is DIA, the third-busiest airport in the U.S. and the sixth-busiest in the world.

And another big selling point is that the Denver airport, which opened in February 1995 on land annexed from Adams County, is its location: surrounded by thousands of acres of undeveloped land, not in the middle or on the edges of a dense cityscape.

“Frequently airports are built in areas that are already quite populated and that’s going to be somewhat limiting,” said Jenni Hall, director of Adams County’s Community and Economic Development.

