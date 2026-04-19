Effort to find missing Colorado hunter Kaden Sites expands

SALIDA, Colo. — Chaffee County search teams said Sunday that the effort to find missing Colorado hunter Kaden Sites has grown even larger.

Roughly 140 searchers are expected to be out Sunday looking for the 27-year-old Salida man, who was last seen heading toward Mount Shavano on Wednesday afternoon to reportedly go turkey hunting.

That number is an increase from previous days and includes about 50 additional search members organized by Sites’ family.

Crews have covered 2,743 linear miles so far, but have not located Sites, whose truck was found Wednesday near the Blanks Cabin Trailhead after he failed to show up for a doctor’s appointment that same day. His cellphone, which was dead, was also in the car.

🔽 Scroll down to see a full timeline of events

According to 14rs.com, Mount Shavano has experienced generally dry, windy conditions with a mix of freezing and mild temperatures in the past week.

The freeze-thaw cycle has created a roller coaster of temperatures with highs reaching 36 degrees and lows dropping below zero on the mountain.

“Our teams are still staying strong. They are determined to comb every inch of the terrain. We are also considering every possible scenario, as unlikely as they are. We have our law enforcement teams also working hard. A special thank you to all our surrounding Sheriffs who continue to support us. Your continued prayers are appreciated," said Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich in a statement.

Officials confirmed Sites was wearing a green hoodie, not a ghillie suit, and urged nearby property owners to allow teams access as they move close to private land.

Amid these challenging circumstances, authorities say the community support has been overwhelming, providing food, lodging, and supplies for responders.

This timeline was created with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

April 15, 2026 – Initial Disappearance

1:30 PM – Kaden Sites goes turkey hunting alone on Shavano Mountain.

3:45 PM – Kaden had planned to return for a doctor’s appointment. He did not show.

Evening (~7:00 PM) – The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is notified by family members.

Family finds Kaden’s truck near Blanks Cabin Trailhead. His cellphone is inside the truck with a drained battery. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, ripped khaki pants, hiking boots, and carrying a shotgun and binocular pack.

Initial Search Begins – Local Search & Rescue deploys dog teams, drones, helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and over 60 ground searchers.

Agencies involved: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Search & Rescue (North & South), Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management, Colorado Search and Rescue Association, Salida Police Department, Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, Western Mountain Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Search and Rescue Dogs of Colorado, United States Search and Rescue Dogs.

April 16, 2026 – Day 2 of Search

Search operations continue into the evening, concluding around 11:30 PM.

95 searchers are active in the area.

Morning of April 17 – Information is received suggesting Kaden may have put on a ghillie suit while hunting turkeys.

Additional agencies join, including numerous county Search and Rescue teams, US Forest Service, Search and Rescue Dogs, and various canine units.

Chaffee County Fairgrounds houses responders; the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center allows responders to shower after hours.

April 17, 2026 – Day 3 of Search

Morning: 130 searchers deployed.

Evening: 130 searchers continue despite tricky weather conditions affecting aerial searches.

Approximately 1,500 hours spent searching that day.

Morning of April 18 – About 80 searchers continue “ground pounding and gridding” the area.

Family-organized specialized search teams participate under management coordination. Additional technology teams and drone units deployed. Mules are used in search operations.



April 18, 2026 – Day 4 of Search