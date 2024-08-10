EF-1 tornado damages Teller County commissioner's property, no injuries reported

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A rare high-altitude tornado touched down about four miles north Cripple Creek Friday, damaging trees and outbuildings on a Teller County commissioner's property.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo said the EF-1 tornado occurred around 3:05 p.m.
On Saturday, Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams described the tornado on Facebook. In a phone call with News 5, he told our newsroom that there were no injuries, but it was quite an event.
He said he was alone at home when the tornado damaged around 20 acres of trees and an outbuilding on his property outside of Divide near Highway 67.
He is thankful for the quick response from all local emergency personnel in the area and the outpouring of support he has received from the Teller County community.
A team from the NWS and NOAA surveyed on Saturday and determined that most of the damage was caused by uprooted or snapped trees.
____
Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.