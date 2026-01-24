Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
55  WX Alerts
NewsLocal

Actions

Edgewater officer shoots, wounds suspect in Wheat Ridge

Crime-Police-Lights-Day-Generic.jpg
WTVR
Crime-Police-Lights-Day-Generic.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A suspect was shot and wounded by an Edgewater police officer in Wheat Ridge on Saturday, according to the Edgewater Police Department, although no officers were injured in the incident.

Police said the incident began in Edgewater before noon and ended near W. 32nd Avenue and Pierce Street in Wheat Ridge.

oismap5.png

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital following the shooting.

Police have not released information about what led up to the shooting or the condition of the suspect.

Edgewater Police Chief Randy McNitt told Denver7 that the investigation is ongoing and authorities are working to gather more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is released

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.