EB i-70 near Strasburg reopens after fatal single-vehicle crash

STRASBURG, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on eastbound Interstate 70 near Strasburg early Sunday morning.

CSP received the call at 3:44 a.m.

The eastbound lanes were closed in the area but have since reopened.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Trooper Sheri Mendez, a public information officer with CSP.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

