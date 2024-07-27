EB I-70 closed near Edwards due to crash involving semi

DENVER — A jackknifed semi-tractor trailer forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 70 near Edwards Saturday morning.
CDOT closed all eastbound lanes between Exit 147: Eagle and Exit 163: Edwards around 7:16 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted onto US 6 from the Wolcott exit to Edwards.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
