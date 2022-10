DENVER — Eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down at Silverthorne due to a fatal crash near the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of I-70 at Silverthorne.

Alternate routes include U.S. Highway 6 over Loveland Pass and Colorado Highway 9 to U.S. Highway 40 and over Berthoud Pass.

There is no estimated time on when the interstate will reopen.