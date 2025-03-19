Eating healthy on a budget: Tips from a Colorado dietician

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — As grocery prices soar, many are seeking ways to maintain a nutritious diet without breaking the bank. The challenge often lies in managing costs effectively.

The term "eat the rainbow" is a colorful phrase used to encourage people to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables.

“'Eating the rainbow' refers to the idea of consuming a wide variety of fruits and vegetables,” AdventHealth dietician Alex Burgess explained. “Each color represents different nutrients that help your body.”

Colin Riley, Denver7 Shopper, Al Dotson, focuses on healthy eating as he ages and manages heart issues.

Al Dotson, a local grocery shopper, focuses on organic and gluten-free options as he prioritizes his health.

“As I get older, things like that become more of something that I look at, especially because I've had heart issues a little bit,” Dotson said.

Burgess emphasized that some produce tends to last longer than others.

"It’s important to choose fruits and vegetables that won’t spoil quickly. For instance, carrots and broccoli tend to keep better than more perishable items like spinach and berries," she said.

A valuable tip for reducing food waste comes from utilizing vegetable scraps.

"When I'm cooking a dish with onions, celery, or carrots, I normally would toss the peels, but you can save money by making your own vegetable stock with those scraps,” she noted.

Buying in bulk also offers savings, Burgess said.

"You can get a lot more for a lot less. My go-tos for buying in bulk are beans and grains,” she said.

Instacart

While these items may require some upfront prep time, the savings are significant.

“Beans are a great source of protein and fiber, and plant-based proteins can often be cheaper than animal-based ones,” she added.

Despite the rising costs of eggs, they remain a nutritious choice, Burgess said.

“Eggs are a great source of protein and include healthy fats, which can help keep you satiated," she said.

As shoppers search for deals amidst rising prices, Burgess suggests a proactive approach.

“I like to shop around at different stores to find the best deals,” she said. “The grocery store apps have great deals that you can easily just clip on your phone, and then you can really build up a shopping list before you even head to the store. You know exactly what you’re going to get and where you can get the best deals."

In the midst of challenging economic times, a commitment to health doesn't have to come with hefty price tags. By incorporating these budgeting strategies, anyone can enjoy a healthier diet without straining their finances.

If you'd like to learn more about eating healthy and shopping on a budget, you can visit the Natural Grocers website to look for free educational classes in your area.