Eastbound Interstate 70 closed in Denver after fatal hit-and-run crash

The Denver Police Department is looking for a driver who fled a four-car crash which killed one person on Interstate 70 at Havana Street.

The department tweeted shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday that the eastbound lanes were shut down at Central Park Boulevard for the fatal crash.

In addition to the person killed, one other person from the crash was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known this morning.

Officers are diverting traffic from eastbound I-70 and I-270 off the interstate at Central Park Boulevard.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

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