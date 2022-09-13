Eastbound I-76 in Brighton shut down due to semi-truck fire

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Eastbound I-76 at Eagle Boulevard in Brighton is shut down due to a semi-truck fire, according to police.

There is a full closure of east bound I-76 at Eagle Blvd. and a single lane west bound closure due to a semi truck fire. Please take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/obXotxsetO — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) September 13, 2022

A single westbound lane is also closed as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

The closure is expected to last an hour, according to Brighton police. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.