Eastbound I-76 in Brighton shut down due to semi-truck fire

Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 19:23:50-04

BRIGHTON, Colo.  — Eastbound I-76 at Eagle Boulevard in Brighton is shut down due to a semi-truck fire, according to police.

A single westbound lane is also closed as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

The closure is expected to last an hour, according to Brighton police. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

