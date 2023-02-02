Watch Now
Eastbound I-76 closed at I-270 after semi-truck rolled onto concrete barriers

Eastbound Interstate 76 is closed at Interstate 270 after a semi-truck rolled onto the concrete barriers at 74th Avenue.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 19:24:24-05

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 76 is closed at Interstate 270 after a semi-truck rolled onto the concrete barriers at 74th Avenue.

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.

Three drivers are involved, but no one was taken to the hospital, CSP said.

Eastbound I-76 is expected to be closed for several hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

For current road conditions, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

