Eastbound I-70 shut down at US 6 in Golden due to multi-vehicle crash

GOLDEN, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down at US 6 in Golden due to a multi-vehicle crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The crash was caused by a suspect out of Denver, according to the sheriff's office.

I-70 EB will closed for several hours at US 6 exit in Golden for multi-vehicle crash caused by a suspect out of Denver. Traffic is being diverted onto US 6 EB exit. I-70 WB is down to one lane. Avoid the area if possible due to traffic delays. CSP is investigating the crash. pic.twitter.com/PNiiYCJxct — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) August 1, 2023

Eastbound I-70 will be closed for several hours. Traffic is being diverted onto the eastbound US 6 exit.

Westbound I-70 is down to one lane, the sheriff's office said.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.