Eastbound I-70 shut down at US 6 in Golden due to multi-vehicle crash

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 01, 2023
GOLDEN, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down at US 6 in Golden due to a multi-vehicle crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The crash was caused by a suspect out of Denver, according to the sheriff's office.

Eastbound I-70 will be closed for several hours. Traffic is being diverted onto the eastbound US 6 exit.

Westbound I-70 is down to one lane, the sheriff's office said.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash.

