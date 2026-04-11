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Eastbound I-70 right lane closed after crash near Empire

Expect delays, Clear Creek County sheriff's office says
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Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office
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CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound right lane of Interstate 70 was closed near mile point 233 after a crash Saturday just before the Lawson exit and near Empire junction, officials said around noon.

Officials said to expect eastbound delays in the area, and the right lane was still closed as of 1:30 p.m., per the sheriff's office.

The crash involved at least one injury, according to a post from the Clear Creek County sheriff's office. Officials did not say how many people were injured or the extent of injuries.

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